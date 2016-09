"Dear Hillary" - Politik und Philanthropie in den Soros-Leaks

DCleaks is a new level project aimed to analyze and publish a large amount of emails from top-ranking officials and their influence agents all over the world. The project was launched by the American hacktivists who respect and appreciate freedom of speech, human rights and government of the people. (…) The authorities are just lobbying interests of Wall Street fat cats, industrial barons and multinational corporations’ representatives who swallow up all resources and subjugate all markets. (…) Our aim is to find out and tell you the truth about U.S. decision-making process as well as about the key elements of American political life.