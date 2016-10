Aus dem Internet der Dinge wird eine Armee der Dinge

Your network will be DDoS-ed in 96 hours if you will not pay 2 Bitcoins at [XXX] address. If you will not pay in time, DDoS attack will start, your web-services will go down permanently. After that, price to stop will be increased to 5 BTC with further increment of 5 BTC for every day of attack. NOTE, i'm not joking. My attack are extremely powerful now - now average 700-800Gbps, sometimes over 1 Tbps per second. It will pass any remote protections, no current protection systems can help.