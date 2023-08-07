C++23: Mehr kleine Perlen in der Kernsprache
Mit dem statischen mehrdimensionalen Subscript und dem Aufrufoperator hat die Kernsprache von C++23 mehr zu bieten.
- Rainer Grimm
Die Kernsprache C++23 hat mehr zu bieten als die große Neuerung Deducing This. Zu den kleineren, aber spannenden Neuerungen gehören der statische mehrdimensionale Subscript (Indexoperator) und dem Aufrufoperator.
In meinem letzten Artikel "C++23: Die kleinen Perlen in der Kernsprache" habe ich eine kurze Erklärung von
Gašper Ažman schreib einen Tweet dazu:
Gašper ist aktives Mitglied des C++-Standardisierungsausschusses: In C++ war er an der Standardisierung von "deducing this" und "using enum" beteiligt. Außerdem ist Gašper an der Standarisierung von "customization points" und "contracts" beteiligt und ist stellvertretender Vorsitzender der Networking Study Group.
Ich habe Gašper gefragt, ob er ein paar Worte über die Auswirkungen von
#include <vector>
#include <string>
#include <memory>
#include <utility>
#include <array>
#include <algorithm>
#include <charconv>
#include <cstring>
#include <iostream>
// To achieve a design that improves local reasoning, we should
// design algorithm interfaces to not mutate their arguments if
// at all possible.
// Unfortunately, this is often at odds with the efficiency of
// the implementation of the algorithm.
// This comes up in many areas. A few examples include:
// - matrix algorithms, where implementations often require
// that arguments do not alias
// - state machines, where testing is far easier if we can
// produce a completely new state
// - range algorithms such as the below example
// - immutable maps and sets (see the immer
// library: https://github.com/arximboldi/immer)
// For clarity, let us consider a small example.
// Our data structure will be a vector of integers
// Our family of algorithms will be "sorted" and "uniqued"
// In c++20 (if we ignore ranges - we are trying to
// illustrate an approach), we would probably design the
// interface by taking by value and returning by value
// (helpers)
auto read_input(int argc, char** argv) -> std::vector<int>;
auto write_output(int) -> void;
namespace traditional {
template <typename T>
auto sorted(std::vector<T> x) -> std::vector<T> {
std::sort(x.begin(), x.end());
return x;
}
template <typename T>
auto uniqued(std::vector<T> x) -> std::vector<T> {
x.erase(std::unique(x.begin(), x.end()), x.end());
return x;
}
// This pattern leads to the following usage pattern
auto usage(int argc, char** argv) {
for (auto i : uniqued(sorted(read_input(argc, argv)))) {
write_output(i);
};
}
// This is good, but sooner or later someone will want to refactor
// this code like this
auto refactor(int argc, char** argv) {
auto input = read_input(argc, argv);
for (auto i : uniqued(sorted(input))) {
write_output(i);
};
}
// can you spot the bug? Non-professionals often don't!
// If you work with researchers and scientists, this kind of
// mistake is ubiquitous, and leads to serious, serious
// slow-downs that are often difficult to find if not spotted
// immediately.
// What can we do? We should ask the compiler to issue an error,
// of course. We can do this by explicitly asking for an rvalue
// reference instead of taking by value.
}
namespace require_moves {
template <typename T>
auto sorted(std::vector<T>&& x) -> std::vector<T> {
// ^^ new
std::sort(x.begin(), x.end());
return x;
}
template <typename T>
auto uniqued(std::vector<T>&& x) -> std::vector<T> {
// ^^ new
x.erase(std::unique(x.begin(), x.end()), x.end());
return x;
}
auto read_input(int argc, char** argv) -> std::vector<int>;
auto write_output(int) -> void;
auto usage(int argc, char** argv) {
// compiles unchanged, and has the same performance
for (auto i : uniqued(sorted(read_input(argc, argv)))) {
write_output(i);
};
}
auto refactor(int argc, char** argv) {
auto input = read_input(argc, argv);
for (auto i : uniqued(sorted(std::move(input)))) {
// ^^^^^^^^^^ ^ required, does
// not compile without it!
write_output(i);
};
}
auto print_diff(std::vector<int> const&, std::vector<int> const&) -> void;
// of course, now we have a problem. What if we actually needed
// the copy?
#if defined(TRY_1)
auto check_is_sorted_and_uniqued(int argc, char** argv) {
auto input = read_input(argc, argv);
auto sorted_and_uniqued = uniqued(sorted(input));
// ^^^^^^ no matching function
// for call to sorted
if (input != sorted_and_uniqued) {
print_diff(input, sorted_and_uniqued);
exit(1);
}
exit(0);
}
#elif defined(TRY_2)
// we can work around this by making a copy explicitly
auto check_is_sorted_and_uniqued(int argc, char** argv) {
auto input = read_input(argc, argv);
auto input_copy = input; // <- sad face; requires its own
// statement, ugly
auto sorted_and_uniqued = uniqued(sorted(std::move(input_copy)));
if (input != sorted_and_uniqued) {
print_diff(input, sorted_and_uniqued);
exit(1);
}
exit(0);
}
// Don't you think this is bad user experience, though?
// Of course it is. We just wanted to make copies explicit, not
// near-impossible. The standard library specification has had a
// name for this for a long time: they call it DECAY_COPY,
// which is literally what happens, but is inscruitable jargon.
#elif defined(TRY_3)
// Some smart users have tried and defined their own accompanying
// function to std::move for this:
auto decay_copyish(auto&& x) { return std::forward<decltype(x)>(x); }
// If we have that, we could write our check_is_sorted_and_uniqued
// without the named copy:
auto check_is_sorted_and_uniqued(int argc, char** argv) {
auto input = read_input(argc, argv);
auto sorted_and_uniqued = uniqued(sorted(decay_copy(input)));
// ^^^^^^^^^^ "explicit"
// copy
if (input != sorted_and_uniqued) {
print_diff(input, sorted_and_uniqued);
exit(1);
}
exit(0);
}
// This works, and in this case is optimal, but leaves something to
// be desired in generic cases. Let us try and see what happens if
// we try and refactor sort+unique into a generic algorithm
#endif
// Let's take our vector as a forwarding reference so we can reuse
// its memory if we own it. We need a concept for that
template <typename T>
inline constexpr bool is_vector_v = false;
template <typename T, typename A>
inline constexpr bool is_vector_v<std::vector<T, A>> = true;
template <typename T>
concept a_vector = is_vector_v<std::remove_cvref_t<T>>;
// we take this by forwarding reference; but now,
// we make an additional move-construction if v is passed by
// rvalue reference
auto sorted_and_uniqued(a_vector auto&& v) {
return uniqued(sorted(decay_copy(std::forward<decltype(v)>(v))));
// ^^^^^^^^^^ an extra move construction or
// the needed copy-construction
// specifically, we move-construct decay_copy's return value.
}
// so, decay_copy is clearly not optimal. We need something that
// won't result in additional move-constructions and still
// accomplish our "copies are explicit" goal.
// enter: decay-copy in the language!
}
namespace done_properly {
using require_moves::sorted, require_moves::uniqued, require_moves::a_vector, require_moves::print_diff;
// in regular user code, we can now use auto{} instead of
// decay-copy:
auto check_is_sorted_and_uniqued(int argc, char** argv) {
auto input = read_input(argc, argv);
auto sorted_and_uniqued = uniqued(sorted(auto(input)));
// ^^^^^^^^^^^ explicit
// copy
if (input != sorted_and_uniqued) {
print_diff(input, sorted_and_uniqued);
exit(1);
}
exit(0);
}
// in generic contexts
auto sorted_and_uniqued(a_vector auto&& v) {
return uniqued(sorted(auto(std::forward<decltype(v)>(v))));
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
// correct forwarded copy of an argument we took by forwarding
// reference
}
}
// Thanks for reading!
Hier finden sich weitere Informationen darüber, wie sich Funktionsparameter übergeben lassen: C++ Core Guidelines: Semantik der Funktionsargumente und Rückgabewerte.
Mehrdimensionaler Indexoperator
Dank
std::mdspan unterstützt C++23 mehrdimensionale Arrays. Zusätzlich bietet die C++23 Kernsprache von C++23 einen multidimensionalen Indexoperator an, um das Feature zu vervollständigen.
// multidimensionalSubscript.cpp
#include <array>
#include <iostream>
template<typename T, std::size_t X, std::size_t Y>
struct Matrix {
std::array<T, X * Y> mat{};
T& operator[](std::size_t x, std::size_t y) { // (1)
return mat[y * X + x];
}
};
int main() {
std::cout << '\n';
Matrix<int, 3, 3> mat;
for (auto i : {0, 1, 2}) {
for (auto j : {0, 1, 2}) mat[i, j] = (i * 3) + j; // (2)
}
for (auto i : {0, 1, 2}) {
for (auto j : {0, 1, 2}) std::cout << mat[i, j] << " "; // (3)
}
std::cout << '\n';
}
(1) definiert den zweidimensionalen Subscript-Operator für die Klasse
Matrix. (2) benutzt ihn, um die Elemente zu definieren und (3) liest mit ihm die Werte aus.
Hier ist die Ausgabe des Programms:
Statischer
Operator () und
Operator []
Mit C++23 können der Aufrufoperator (
operator ()) und der mehrdimensionale Indexoperator (
operator []) statisch sein. Die Antwort auf die Frage nach dem Warum ist typisch für C++: Optimierung.
Optimierung
Der implizite
this-Zeiger muss in einem extra Register weitergegeben werden, wenn eine Mitgliedsfunktion nicht
inline aufgerufen wird. Dank einer statischen Mitgliedsfunktion kann man sich diesen Zeiger sparen. Auch Lambdas, die keinen Zustand besitzen, können in C++23 statisch sein:
auto sum = [](auto a, auto b) static {return a + b;};
Aus Gründen der Konsistenz kann auch der mehrdimensionale Indexoperator statisch sein.
// multidimensionalSubscriptStatic.cpp
#include <array>
#include <iostream>
template<typename T, std::size_t X, std::size_t Y>
struct Matrix {
static inline std::array<T, X * Y> mat{}; // (2)
static T& operator[](std::size_t x, std::size_t y) { // (1)
return mat[y * X + x];
}
};
int main() {
std::cout << '\n';
Matrix<int, 3, 3> mat;
for (auto i : {0, 1, 2}) {
for (auto j : {0, 1, 2}) mat[i, j] = (i * 3) + j;
}
for (auto i : {0, 1, 2}) {
for (auto j : {0, 1, 2}) std::cout << mat[i, j] << " ";
}
std::cout << '\n';
}
Nun sind der zweidimensionale Indexoperator (1) und das
std::array mat (2) statisch.
Wie geht's weiter?
Mein nächster Artikel wird ein Gastbeitrag von Victor Duvanenko sein. Er präsentiert in seinem Artikel detaillierte Performanz-Zahlen zu meinem Lieblingsfeature in C++17: den parallelen STL-Algorithmen. (rme)