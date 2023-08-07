C++23: Mehr kleine Perlen in der Kernsprache

Die Kernsprache C++23 hat mehr zu bieten als die große Neuerung Deducing This. Zu den kleineren, aber spannenden Neuerungen gehören der statische mehrdimensionale Subscript (Indexoperator) und dem Aufrufoperator.

In meinem letzten Artikel "C++23: Die kleinen Perlen in der Kernsprache" habe ich eine kurze Erklärung von auto(x) und auto{x} gegeben: Die Aufrufe wandeln x in einen prvalue so um, als ob sie x als Funktionsargument per Value übergeben würden. auto(x) und auto{x} führen eine decay copy durch. Ich habe in diesem Kontext auch decay copy erklärt. Diese Erklärung von auto(x) und auto{x} war kurz, zu kurz.

Gašper Ažman schreib einen Tweet dazu:

Gašper ist aktives Mitglied des C++-Standardisierungsausschusses: In C++ war er an der Standardisierung von "deducing this" und "using enum" beteiligt. Außerdem ist Gašper an der Standarisierung von "customization points" und "contracts" beteiligt und ist stellvertretender Vorsitzender der Networking Study Group.

Ich habe Gašper gefragt, ob er ein paar Worte über die Auswirkungen von auto(x) und auto{x} auf das Design von Funktionsschnittstellen schreiben möchte. Ich freue mich, seine Antwort präsentieren zu können. Seine Erklärungen sind in den Quellcode eingebettet.