Logitech keyboards and mice vulnerable to extensive cyber attacks

Bild: Logitech / arrangement: c't

There are security vulnerabilities in several Logitech keyboards, mice and wireless presenters. An attacker can both eavesdrop on keystrokes and infect the computer. c't tells you which products are affected and what you should do now.

Many Logitech wireless input devices are vulnerable to wireless attacks and can pose a security risk. This is the conclusion of security expert Marcus Mengs, with whom c't has been in contact for quite some time. Mengs has investigated the wireless connections of several Logitech devices and found numerous weaknesses. They affect keyboards, mice as well as wireless presenters.

The vulnerabilities allow the attacker to eavesdrop on keystrokes and record typed mails, passwords and so on. The attacker can also become active himself and send his own key commands to his victim's computer. And that's no less dangerous, because it makes it easy to infect the computer with malicious code.

Mengs demonstrates how to infect a system with a backdoor (remote shell) through which he can control the system remotely by radio. The fact that Mengs uses Logitech radio not only to infect the system but also to communicate with the backdoor is particularly piquant. An attacker can thus also access computers that are not connected to a network.

Attack via Logitech radio – Security expert Marcus Mengs installs a backdoor through a vulnerable Logitech Spotlight presenter – Quelle: Marcus Mengs (@mame82)

c't evaluated the security expert's extensive reports and then discussed the individual vulnerabilities with Art O'Gnimh, the global head of Logitech's mouse and keyboard division, in a video conference convened on short notice. The company confirmed Marcus Mengs' reports and tried to clarify the situation.

These products are affected

The Logitech Unifying receivers are recognizable by their orange star logo. (Bild: c't)

Any Logitech device that uses the so-called Unifying radio technology is affected. Logitech has been shipping the vulnerable Unifying USB receivers with wireless keyboards and mice since 2009. Unifying is used in many products from the inexpensive entry level to the current high-end models. The vulnerable USB receivers can be recognized by a small orange star logo.

In addition, the wireless gaming products of the Lightspeed series and the Wireless Presenters R500 and Spotlight are also affected because they use related radio technology. The Presenter R400, R700 and R800 are not affected by the vulnerabilities described in this article, but by another issue that we have already reported on separately.

Logitech K400 Plus The Logitech K400 Plus living room keyboard comes with a unifying receiver. (Bild: Logitech)

Some of the security issues reported by Mengs will be resolved by Logitech, while others will not, as otherwise the compatibility between Unifying products can no longer be maintained. Logitech's Unifying wireless standard allows up to six compatible input devices to be operated with a single receiver – from ten-year-old devices to the latest generation of current products.

Compatibility over security

Among the security issues that the manufacturer will not address are two that Mengs has discovered. Through the security hole CVE-2019-13053, an attacker can inject any keyboard input into the encrypted radio traffic of the Unifying keyboards without knowing the crypto key used. To do this, the attacker only needs to have temporary access to the keyboard in order to press some keys. Meanwhile, the attacker records the radio traffic and a few seconds later he has all the necessary information together to attack the encrypted radio connection. He can then carry out the actual attack from a distance.

Security expert Marcus Mengs eavesdrops on the keystrokes of a vulnerable Logitech keyboard after recording the pairing process. – Quelle: Marcus Mengs (@mame82)

The vulnerability CVE-2019-13052 is not being addressed either. The attacker can decrypt the encrypted communication between the input devices if he has recorded the pairing process. Logitech advises that pairing between receiver and input device should only be performed "when it is ensured that no suspicious activity occurs within a radius of 10 meters." In practice, however, this is challenging because the hardware required for the attack fits into any coat pocket and is hardly noticeable. All you need is a tiny Raspberry Pi connected to a USB radio stick and a small power bank.

Two vulnerabilities will be eliminated

Logitech wants to patch two other of Mengs' finds in August. Through the vulnerability with the identification number CVE-2019-13055, an attacker can extract the crypto key used to encrypt the radio link from the Unifying receiver. The attacker only needs a few seconds of access to the USB receiver. Afterwards he can listen to the key inputs at any later time from a distance and even send his own key commands to the receiver. The vulnerability CVE-2019-13054 is similar: it affects the wireless presenters R500 and Spotlight, which uses unifying-like radio technology. The attacker can also read the crypto key from their USB receivers to attack the wireless connection afterwards.

It is fatal that Mengs even managed to fool the input filter of the presenters. The filter is meant to refuse letters as invalid input, since these are not needed for the operation of the PowerPoint remote controllers. Mengs attack bypasses the filter, allowing him to execute more complex commands on the target computer, for example to install a persistent backdoor. The Windows Powershell is a welcome tool for the attacker: He can simply type in his malicious code and execute it here. A download from the Internet, which might be detected by anti virus programs, is not necessary.

There are also two vulnerabilities among those identified by Marcus Mengs that have been known for three years. CVE-2016-10761 describes how an attacker can infiltrate the encrypted communication with his own keystrokes; another details how an attacker can connect to a unifying receiver without the receiver being in pairing mode. Logitech fixed these two issues through firmware updates in 2016. Mengs, however, reported c't that a vulnerable firmware was still installed on the receiver of a Unifying keyboard he had recently purchased.

According to the Unifying software, everything is up to date, but the firmware installed on the receiver is as old as the hills. (Bild: c't)

Applying the firmware update is by no means trivial: on Friday afternoon c't tried to update the USB receiver of a Unifying keyboard bought in 2014. In the support section of the Logitech site, we were offered 18 versions of the SetPoint configuration software, and finally the Unifying software that is responsible for the firmware update. Both tools assured us that everything was up to date. However, a query to Marcus Mengs revealed that our Unifying receiver had the oldest of all possible firmware versions installed, which is susceptible to all attacks. The update function of the Unifying software is obviously defective.

We finally came across a firmware update tool via Google called SecureDFU, which according to the Logitech website is intended for a different product. Only with this were we able to install a firmware version that is no longer vulnerable to the attacks known since 2016. On the support page of the product we found neither a hint to the already known security gaps and the firmware update nor a link to the functional update tool. Our update experience suggests that the firmware has not yet become widely distributed – which in turn suggests the majority of Unifying products are susceptible to attack.

We also pointed out to Logitech that customers on Logitech.com are insufficiently informed about the security risks that have been known for years and the important firmware updates. In response, the company promised to "educate its customers on the risks and recommended practices of the presenters and products that use Unifying wireless technologies through two customer support pages" that are meant to be published simultaneously with this article.

Protective measures

The SecureDFU tool can be used to update the firmware of Unifying receivers. (Bild: c't)

If you want to protect yourself, follow these steps. First you should make sure that the latest firmware is installed on the USB receiver so that at least the security flaws from 2016 are fixed. Since the Unifying software doesn't do the job, you'll need to use the Logitech Firmware Update Tool SecureDFU. The current firmware versions are as follows:

012.008.00030

012.009.00030

024.006.00030

024.007.00030



The current firmware version can be checked using the Unifying software. As soon as the firmware update that has been announced for August is available, the USB receiver must be updated again. We will be informing you as soon as Logitech offers the update.

You can download the necessary tools here:

But as mentioned above, the Unifying receivers remain vulnerable as the situation currently stands, even after the updates have been applied. Logitech strongly advises that "a computer (with a USB receiver) should always be kept where strangers cannot physically access or manipulate it. In addition, users should take common security measures to make it more difficult for others to access it." Strictly speaking, you would have to lock away the keyboards, too, since an attacker can extract the crypto key from radio traffic by pressing a few keys as described above. The USB receiver only needs to be in receiving mode. Additionally, Logitech reiterates that pairing should only be done "if it is ensured that there are no suspicious activities within a radius of 10 meters".

Hard to protect

The necessary protective measures make using the affected products in the professional environment more difficult, since it is often nearly impossible to ensure that no unauthorized persons can access the USB receiver, which is usually located behind the computer. An attacker only needs an unobserved moment and a few seconds of access to the receiver in order to attack the radio connection permanently from a distance. If you want to be on the safe side, it is better to remove the unifying receiver when leaving the computer and take it with you. Basically you should ask yourself if it is necessary to have a wireless keyboard or mouse at all. Because the safest way is still a cable connection.