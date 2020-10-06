Am Dienstag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf Machine Learning
Sämtliche Vorträge der Online-Konferenz sind diese Woche über die Kanäle von heise online zu sehen sein. Hier das Programm des heutigen Dienstags.
- Alexander Neumann
heise Developer präsentiert diese Woche die WeAreDevelopers Live Week, eine sich vorrangig an Entwickler richtende Online-Konferenz mit mehr als 50 Vorträgen. Ausrichter ist der Job-Plattformanbieter WeAreDevelopers, bekannt auch für den großen WAD World Congress, der diese Woche in Berlin hätte stattfinden sollen, dann aber wegen der COVID-19-Pandemie abgesagt werden musste.
Die einzelnen Tage sind nach den Themen Security (gestern), Machine Learning, Cloud, Blockchain und DevOps gestaffelt. Am heutigen Dienstag gibt es fünf Vorträge mit Ausrichtung auf Machine-Learning-Themen.
Die Konferenz ist kostenlos und per Stream einsehbar, die Registrierung mag aber hilfreich sein, um auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben, wann was startet, einen Tagesüberblick und auch -rückblick zu erhalten, von etwaigen Programmänderungen zu erfahren und schließlich Infos zu den Aufnahmen im Nachhinein zu bekommen.
Das heutige Programm im Überblick
|Programm: Dienstag, 6. Oktober – Schwerpunkt Machine Learning
|
12:30 – 13:30
|Alibaba Big Data and Machine Learning technology
|The rise and complexity of cloud computing has not necessarily made this model defunct, but it needs extending more than ever before. Alibaba offers full technology stack of Big Data and AI, from data storage to analytics and then Visualisation. To name a few, Dataworks, Maxcompute, OSS, EMR, ADB, PAI, Quickbi, DataV, etc. In this session, I will first give a general overview of what Alibaba offers and how you can use them for your business. I will focus more on Dataworks and PAI platform and make a small demo.
|
Qiyang Duan
(Big Data & AI Solution Architect bei Alibaba Cloud)
|14:30 – 15:30
|PySpark: Combining Machine Learning and Big Data
|With the ever-increasing flow of data, comes the industry focus on how to use those data for driving business & insights; but what about the size of the data these days, we have to deal with?
|
Ayon Roy
(LuLu International Exchange)
|
15:30 – 16:30
|Algorithmic bias: preventing unfairness in your algorithms
|An algorithm by definition, according to Merriam-Webster, is a “set of rules a machine [... specifically a computer] follows to achieve a particular goal.” As these rules are designed by humans, they can contain flaws that can lead to biases.
|
Prathyusha Charagondla
(Site Reliability Engineer bei Adobe, Masters in Information & Data Science at UC Berkeley)
|17:30 – 18:30
|Meet & Greet Women in AI DACH
|Women in AI (WAI) is a global network of female experts and professionals in the field of Artificial Intelligence working towards gender-inclusive and ethical AI that benefits a global society. Our mission is to close the gender gap in the field by educating the next generation of female leaders in AI and to increase female representation and participation in Artificial Intelligence.
|
Carina Zehetmaier
(CEO & Co-founder Taxtastic, Women in AI Ambassador Austria)
|18:30 – 19:30
|What do language models really learn?
|Deep Neural Networks and Language Models built on top of them have seen a lot of hype over the past couple of months, especially in the GPT family of techniques.
|
Tanmay Bakshi
(Algorithm-ist, TED Speaker, Software & ML Architect)
Die Heise Medien sind am Start-up WeAreDevelopers, das sich vorrangig als Jobvermittlungsplattform für Entwickler und Unternehmen versteht und hinter den WeAreDevelopers-Konferenzen steht, seit letztem Jahr finanziell beteiligt.
(ane)