Am Dienstag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf Machine Learning

Programm: Dienstag, 6. Oktober – Schwerpunkt Machine Learning

12:30 – 13:30

Alibaba Big Data and Machine Learning technology The rise and complexity of cloud computing has not necessarily made this model defunct, but it needs extending more than ever before. Alibaba offers full technology stack of Big Data and AI, from data storage to analytics and then Visualisation. To name a few, Dataworks, Maxcompute, OSS, EMR, ADB, PAI, Quickbi, DataV, etc. In this session, I will first give a general overview of what Alibaba offers and how you can use them for your business. I will focus more on Dataworks and PAI platform and make a small demo. Qiyang Duan

(Big Data & AI Solution Architect bei Alibaba Cloud)

14:30 – 15:30 PySpark: Combining Machine Learning and Big Data With the ever-increasing flow of data, comes the industry focus on how to use those data for driving business & insights; but what about the size of the data these days, we have to deal with? Ayon Roy

(LuLu International Exchange)

15:30 – 16:30

Algorithmic bias: preventing unfairness in your algorithms An algorithm by definition, according to Merriam-Webster, is a “set of rules a machine [... specifically a computer] follows to achieve a particular goal.” As these rules are designed by humans, they can contain flaws that can lead to biases. Prathyusha Charagondla

(Site Reliability Engineer bei Adobe, Masters in Information & Data Science at UC Berkeley)



17:30 – 18:30 Meet & Greet Women in AI DACH Women in AI (WAI) is a global network of female experts and professionals in the field of Artificial Intelligence working towards gender-inclusive and ethical AI that benefits a global society. Our mission is to close the gender gap in the field by educating the next generation of female leaders in AI and to increase female representation and participation in Artificial Intelligence. Carina Zehetmaier

(CEO & Co-founder Taxtastic, Women in AI Ambassador Austria)