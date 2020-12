Am Dienstag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf Webentwicklung

Programm: Dienstag, 1. Dezember – Schwerpunkt Webentwicklung

13:00 – 14:00 A primer in Single Page Application security (Angular, React, Vue.js) Single Page Application frameworks have brought us a boost in clean application architecture and also security, mainly because of better separation of concerns. But using a SPA framework alone does not automatically get you bullet-proof security. Thomas Konrad (Principal Information Security Consultant bei SBA Research)

14:00 – 15:00 Web-based information visualization Humans are much better at interpreting visual representations than reading numbers, so visual representations of data are needed more than ever. When integrating data visualization into a web application, certain aspects have to be considered. Johanna Schmidt (Head of the research unit "Visual Analytics" bei VRVis)

15:00 – 16:00 The art and craft of type development Proper TypeScript types help your colleagues, your customers, and your future self understand your code way beyond the deployment on a Friday afternoon. But what makes a good type, and how can you craft them with TypeScript? Michael Hladky (Frontend Developer & Trainer)