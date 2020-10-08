Am Donnerstag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf Blockchain
Sämtliche Vorträge der Online-Konferenz sind diese Woche über die Kanäle von heise online zu sehen sein. Hier das Programm des heutigen Donnerstags.
heise Developer präsentiert diese Woche die WeAreDevelopers Live Week, eine sich vorrangig an Entwickler richtende Online-Konferenz mit mehr als 50 Vorträgen. Ausrichter ist der Job-Plattformanbieter WeAreDevelopers, bekannt auch für den großen WAD World Congress, der diese Woche in Berlin hätte stattfinden sollen, dann aber wegen der COVID-19-Pandemie abgesagt werden musste.
Die einzelnen Tage sind nach den Themen Security (Montag), Machine Learning (Dienstag), Cloud (Mittwoch), Blockchain und DevOps gestaffelt. Am heutigen Donnerstag werden vier Vorträge mit Ausrichtung auf Blockchain-Themen präsentiert, außerdem gibt es am Abend die "Women in DevOps Happy Hour".
Die Konferenz ist kostenlos und per Stream einsehbar, die Registrierung mag aber hilfreich sein, um auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben, wann was startet, einen Tagesüberblick und auch -rückblick zu erhalten, von etwaigen Programmänderungen zu erfahren und schließlich Infos zu den Aufnahmen im Nachhinein zu bekommen.
Das heutige Programm im Überblick
|Donnerstag, 8. Oktober – Schwerpunkt Blockchain
14:00 – 15:00
|The massively scaled Blockchain to meet developer needs
|In this presentation, learn why Bitcoin SV is the massively scaled blockchain to meet developer needs, re-invent the Internet, and open career opportunities for developers (such as a new job category: Bitcoin script engineer). Bitcoin SV is the only project that adheres to Satoshi Nakamoto’s original protocol, design and massive scaling vision for Bitcoin to become a global data ledger for enterprise, in addition to a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.
Steve Shadders
(CTO von nChain & Technical Director beim Bitcoin SV Node Project)
|15:00 – 16:00
|Smart Contract fundamentals – My first DApp
|Blockchain Technology offers incredible use cases besides crypto-currencies. Applications in Supply Chain Management, Self-Sovereign Identity, Certificates, Escrow are all based on Smart Contracts.
Tim Weingärtner
(Professor an der HSLU)
|17:00 – 18:00
|Build Your Blockchain Application in JavaScript
|The presentation will introduce the Lisk SDK and how it is used to build blockchain applications. We will give an in-depth explanation of the new Lisk SDK Architecture and the three ways to build, extend, and interact with a blockchain application built with the Lisk SDK. Therefore, the talk will cover aspects such as extending the distributed ledger-based on your business requirement, providing extended APIs for external third-party apps, or scripting some utilities to interact with blockchain application on the command line.
Nazar Hussain
Senior Backend (Developer bei Lisk)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Leveraging Blockchain technology for business
|Distributed Ledger Technologies are here to stay. What started as an enabling technology for Bitcoin has now become a core platform for businesses and organizations around the world. Applications range from food safety, through trading all the way to fighting COVID-19. Marta will discuss DLT adoption in the enterprise world and the use cases Hyperledger members are implementing today, in production.
Marta Geater-Pierkarska
(Director of Ecosystem bei der Linux Foundation)
|19:00 – 20:00
|Women in DevOps Happy Hour – BYOB!
|It‘s been a long day of interesting talks and learning! We hope you have had fun. Tomorrow is DevOps Day! 2020 has meant we can’t all be together, but that doesn’t mean we can’t network with a beer!
Francesca Pollard
(Co-founder von Women in DevOps)
Die Heise Medien sind am Start-up WeAreDevelopers, das sich vorrangig als Jobvermittlungsplattform für Entwickler und Unternehmen versteht und hinter den WeAreDevelopers-Konferenzen steht, seit letztem Jahr finanziell beteiligt.
