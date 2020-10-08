Am Donnerstag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf Blockchain

Donnerstag, 8. Oktober – Schwerpunkt Blockchain

14:00 – 15:00

The massively scaled Blockchain to meet developer needs In this presentation, learn why Bitcoin SV is the massively scaled blockchain to meet developer needs, re-invent the Internet, and open career opportunities for developers (such as a new job category: Bitcoin script engineer). Bitcoin SV is the only project that adheres to Satoshi Nakamoto’s original protocol, design and massive scaling vision for Bitcoin to become a global data ledger for enterprise, in addition to a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. Steve Shadders

(CTO von nChain & Technical Director beim Bitcoin SV Node Project)



15:00 – 16:00 Smart Contract fundamentals – My first DApp Blockchain Technology offers incredible use cases besides crypto-currencies. Applications in Supply Chain Management, Self-Sovereign Identity, Certificates, Escrow are all based on Smart Contracts. Tim Weingärtner

(Professor an der HSLU)

17:00 – 18:00 Build Your Blockchain Application in JavaScript The presentation will introduce the Lisk SDK and how it is used to build blockchain applications. We will give an in-depth explanation of the new Lisk SDK Architecture and the three ways to build, extend, and interact with a blockchain application built with the Lisk SDK. Therefore, the talk will cover aspects such as extending the distributed ledger-based on your business requirement, providing extended APIs for external third-party apps, or scripting some utilities to interact with blockchain application on the command line. Nazar Hussain

Senior Backend (Developer bei Lisk)

18:00 – 19:00 Leveraging Blockchain technology for business Distributed Ledger Technologies are here to stay. What started as an enabling technology for Bitcoin has now become a core platform for businesses and organizations around the world. Applications range from food safety, through trading all the way to fighting COVID-19. Marta will discuss DLT adoption in the enterprise world and the use cases Hyperledger members are implementing today, in production. Marta Geater-Pierkarska

(Director of Ecosystem bei der Linux Foundation)