Am Donnerstag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week zu API-Design, Quarkus & Co.
Sämtliche Vorträge der Online-Konferenz sind diese Woche über die Kanäle von heise online zu sehen. Hier das Programm des heutigen Donnerstags.
- Alexander Neumann
heise Developer präsentiert diese Woche die WeAreDevelopers Live Week, eine sich vorrangig an Entwickler richtende Online-Konferenz mit knapp 30 Vorträgen. Ausrichter ist der Job-Plattformanbieter WeAreDevelopers, bekannt unter anderem für den großen WAD World Congress.
Die einzelnen Tage sind nach den Themen "Scale Data & Big Data", "JavaScript & Typescript", "Quality Assurance & Security", "Software Architecture & API Design" und "UX & No Code" gestaffelt. Am heutigen Donnerstag gibt es sieben Vorträge mit Ausrichtung auf Themen wie API-Design, Kubernetes, JAMstack und Quarkus.
Die Konferenz ist kostenlos und per Stream einsehbar, die Registrierung mag aber hilfreich sein, um auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben, wann was startet, einen Tagesüberblick und auch -rückblick zu erhalten, von etwaigen Programmänderungen zu erfahren und schließlich Infos zu den Aufnahmen im Nachhinein zu bekommen.
Das heutige Programm im Überblick
|Programm: Donnerstag, 3. Dezember – Schwerpunkt Architektur & API-Design
|13:00 – 14:00
|Development of reactive applications with Quarkus
|The term "reactive" is more than just a buzzword. Reactive applications only need half of the resources during runtime and therefore only half of the cost – compared to classic Java applications. In this session, I will provide insights on how you can develop with Quarkus REST APIs that are twice as fast as the synchronous Java code.
|Niklas Heidloff (Developer Adcocate bei IBM)
|14:00 – 15:00
|APIs and architecture for scaling omnichannel payments
|With the growth of omnichannel in an evolving global payments landscape, learn how Square's platform transforms payments for merchants by connecting the online and in-person world through a powerful set of APIs and developer experiences.
|Ben Hartard (Director of Global Solutions Engineering bei Square)
|15:00 – 16:00
|From event streaming to event sourcing 101
|Rather than advocating to go full-on event sourcing, I will share my experiences using event sourcing in different degrees. You will learn some of the key aspects of event sourcing, and how to implement the ideas in a practical way.
|Gerard Klijs (Software Engineer bei Open Web)
|16:15 – 17:15
|Headless and JAMstack – The state of commerce today
|The world of commerce has seen a shift in modern times where catering to a large, global, digitally-connected customer base is of utmost importance. Learn more about how headless and JAMstack commerce are the answers to building a scalable, modern commerce experience.
|Anil Kumar Krishnashetty (Product Manager bei commercetools)
|17:15 – 18:15
|Q&A session IBM – Rock the stage by teaming up with IBM
|When you're a software vendor (ISV), system integrator (SI), startup, or an individual developer, this session is just for you. IBM will present a journey full of possibilities to extend your ecosystems and skills at no cost.
|Sebastian Grodzietzki, Marion Nehring, Isabel Bahret, Janina Lutz, Jakob Blume
|18:15 – 18:45
|PoC "Austria Experience Data Hub"
|The project "Austria Experience Data Hub" focuses on the exchange and interlinking of touristically relevant data such as points of interest, mobility data, weather reports, or routes, with the aim to develop new solutions for the tourism industry.
|Reinhard Lanner (CDO bei Next Level Tourism Austria)
|18:45 – 19:45
|100 million days in Vienna: A story of APIs & AI in tourism
|"Make My Day" is a web application that answers by planning your day in Vienna depending on your interests, weather, opening hours, public transportation, etc. Join in on a walk through this prototype for the "Austria Experience Data Hub".
|Thomas Reiter (Mitgründer von Staymate)
Die Heise Medien sind am Start-up WeAreDevelopers, das sich vorrangig als Jobvermittlungsplattform für Entwickler und Unternehmen versteht und hinter den WeAreDevelopers-Konferenzen steht, seit letztem Jahr finanziell beteiligt.
(ane)