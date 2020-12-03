Am Donnerstag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week zu API-Design, Quarkus & Co.

Programm: Donnerstag, 3. Dezember – Schwerpunkt Architektur & API-Design

13:00 – 14:00 Development of reactive applications with Quarkus The term "reactive" is more than just a buzzword. Reactive applications only need half of the resources during runtime and therefore only half of the cost – compared to classic Java applications. In this session, I will provide insights on how you can develop with Quarkus REST APIs that are twice as fast as the synchronous Java code. Niklas Heidloff (Developer Adcocate bei IBM)

14:00 – 15:00 APIs and architecture for scaling omnichannel payments With the growth of omnichannel in an evolving global payments landscape, learn how Square's platform transforms payments for merchants by connecting the online and in-person world through a powerful set of APIs and developer experiences. Ben Hartard (Director of Global Solutions Engineering bei Square)

15:00 – 16:00 From event streaming to event sourcing 101 Rather than advocating to go full-on event sourcing, I will share my experiences using event sourcing in different degrees. You will learn some of the key aspects of event sourcing, and how to implement the ideas in a practical way. Gerard Klijs (Software Engineer bei Open Web)

16:15 – 17:15 Headless and JAMstack – The state of commerce today The world of commerce has seen a shift in modern times where catering to a large, global, digitally-connected customer base is of utmost importance. Learn more about how headless and JAMstack commerce are the answers to building a scalable, modern commerce experience. Anil Kumar Krishnashetty (Product Manager bei commercetools)

17:15 – 18:15 Q&A session IBM – Rock the stage by teaming up with IBM When you're a software vendor (ISV), system integrator (SI), startup, or an individual developer, this session is just for you. IBM will present a journey full of possibilities to extend your ecosystems and skills at no cost. Sebastian Grodzietzki, Marion Nehring, Isabel Bahret, Janina Lutz, Jakob Blume

18:15 – 18:45 PoC "Austria Experience Data Hub" The project "Austria Experience Data Hub" focuses on the exchange and interlinking of touristically relevant data such as points of interest, mobility data, weather reports, or routes, with the aim to develop new solutions for the tourism industry. Reinhard Lanner (CDO bei Next Level Tourism Austria)