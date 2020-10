Am Freitag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf DevOps und Serverless

Freitag, 9. Oktober – Schwerpunkt DevOps und Serverless

14:30 – 15:30 Securing your web application pipeline from intruders In this talk, we'll look into the different ways an intruder can compromise your pipeline and how you can build in security as you create and update your pipelines. Milecia McGregor

(Developer Advocate bei Conducto)

16:45 – 17:30 DevOps in the enterprise (Panel) DevOps is not the realm of startups or Silicon Valley giants only. What are the strategies to keep in mind when introducing DevOps to a company with a vast digital portfolio? And more important: How do you stick with it and deal with different release cycles? Adrian Kosmaczewski

(Developer Relations bei der VSHN AG)