Am Freitag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf UX und No Code
Sämtliche Vorträge der Online-Konferenz sind diese Woche über die Kanäle von heise online zu sehen. Hier das Programm des heutigen Freitags.
- Alexander Neumann
heise Developer präsentiert diese Woche die WeAreDevelopers Live Week, eine sich vorrangig an Entwickler richtende Online-Konferenz mit knapp 30 Vorträgen. Ausrichter ist der Job-Plattformanbieter WeAreDevelopers, bekannt unter anderem für den großen WAD World Congress.
Die einzelnen Tage sind nach den Themen "Scale Data & Big Data", "JavaScript & Typescript", "Quality Assurance & Security", "Software Architecture & API Design" und "UX & No Code" gestaffelt. Am heutigen Freitag gibt es fünf Vorträge mit Ausrichtung auf Themen zur User Experience und No Code.
Die Konferenz ist kostenlos und per Stream einsehbar, die Registrierung mag aber hilfreich sein, um auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben, wann was startet, einen Tagesüberblick und auch -rückblick zu erhalten, von etwaigen Programmänderungen zu erfahren und schließlich Infos zu den Aufnahmen im Nachhinein zu bekommen.
Das heutige Programm im Überblick
|Programm: Freitag, 4. Dezember – Schwerpunkt UX & No Code
|13:00 – 14:00
|Shift to "customer-driven" front-end development
|Customer orientation is the focus of Wienerberger. Follow us on the journey in rapid development with clear guidelines.
|Manfred Heger (Head of IT-Strategy, Innovation and Projects bei Wienerberger)
|14:00 – 15:00
|The user in the eye of the Cargo1492 storm
|What makes technology work? A simple question with a not so easy answer. But experiences show that efforts put into technology have only one success factor – the user. And this is where the journey of the digital transformation program at the Rail Cargo Group starts.
|Martin Nader (Program Manager/Solution Architect & Release Train Engineer bei Rail Cargo Austria)
|15:00 – 16:00
|Building apps with a mixture of Code and No Code
|The proliferation of no-code platforms on the market presents developers with an increasingly challenging decision – to code or not to code? The answer, particularly for those with existing coding skills, is often somewhere in the middle.
|Mark Piller (CEO von Backendless)
|16:15 – 17:15
|No-Code quo vadis?
|The No-Code movement is very active (again). So active, that there are people on the market saying that No-Code will replace developers. But what is No-Code really capable of? Where is the No-Code Tool market going to? This and more questions will be discussed by the host Michael Ionita and his panel guests (names drop in later). So if you want to find out if No-Code is an addition to your toolset or another marketing hype this is for you!
|Michael Ioanita (CTO & Head of Product bei Walls.io)
|17:15 – 18:15
|Why localization matters and how to do it the easy (and right) way
|Having a truly CI/ CD workflow for localization, leveraging all the available localization automation, equals to faster go to market, increased translation quality, and peace of mind for the developers.
|Mike Giannakopoulos (Senior Product Manager bei Transifex)
Die Heise Medien sind am Start-up WeAreDevelopers, das sich vorrangig als Jobvermittlungsplattform für Entwickler und Unternehmen versteht und hinter den WeAreDevelopers-Konferenzen steht, seit letztem Jahr finanziell beteiligt.
(ane)