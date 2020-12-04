Am Freitag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf UX und No Code

Programm: Freitag, 4. Dezember – Schwerpunkt UX & No Code

13:00 – 14:00 Shift to "customer-driven" front-end development Customer orientation is the focus of Wienerberger. Follow us on the journey in rapid development with clear guidelines. Manfred Heger (Head of IT-Strategy, Innovation and Projects bei Wienerberger)

14:00 – 15:00 The user in the eye of the Cargo1492 storm What makes technology work? A simple question with a not so easy answer. But experiences show that efforts put into technology have only one success factor – the user. And this is where the journey of the digital transformation program at the Rail Cargo Group starts. Martin Nader (Program Manager/Solution Architect & Release Train Engineer bei Rail Cargo Austria)

15:00 – 16:00 Building apps with a mixture of Code and No Code The proliferation of no-code platforms on the market presents developers with an increasingly challenging decision – to code or not to code? The answer, particularly for those with existing coding skills, is often somewhere in the middle. Mark Piller (CEO von Backendless)

16:15 – 17:15 No-Code quo vadis? The No-Code movement is very active (again). So active, that there are people on the market saying that No-Code will replace developers. But what is No-Code really capable of? Where is the No-Code Tool market going to? This and more questions will be discussed by the host Michael Ionita and his panel guests (names drop in later). So if you want to find out if No-Code is an addition to your toolset or another marketing hype this is for you! Michael Ioanita (CTO & Head of Product bei Walls.io)