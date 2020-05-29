Am Freitag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week – u.a. mit GraphQL und Chatbots

Freitag, 29. Mai 2020

12.15 Uhr Frontend performance testing in practice Frontend performance is more important than ever. It is often very easy to “just add another external UI component”. But are you aware of the impacts that your latest npm install had? After an introduction to frontend performance KPIs, Jonas will get into practices on how you can integrate frontend performance testing into your development workflow (the focus being on how to measure and how to automate). Jonas Kröger

13.30 Uhr GraphQL Mesh – Why GraphQL between services is the worst idea and the best idea at the same time! We all heard about the benefits of using GraphQL between the client and server, but when it comes to communication between services on the backend there is still a lot of discussions about different philosophies and solutions. Should you use Federation, Stitching or not use GraphQL at all? In this talk I'm going to demonstrate each approach, show the downsides of each of them and reveal a new, radical approach that brings the best of all worlds. Uri Goldshtein

15.00 Uhr Quantum Computing: Why we should and how we can better compute the future Quantum Computing attracts more and more interest but I myself have been in a position of complete confusion on the topic two years ago. So, I would love to structure the available information a little bit and boil it down to two things in more detail: hardware and software. - What does it currently mean to build and use a quantum device? - Which main frameworks are there to develop algorithms and test them on simulators or real devices? New research findings and direct application examples will be definitely included, as I did not manage to address the most important question – the "Why?" – in Vienna thoroughly. But most importantly, I look forward to an engaging Q&A and I am curious to learn form your ideas and about your perspective on quantum computing. Alexandra Waldherr

16.15 Uhr 30 golden rules of Deep Learning performance "Watching paint dry is faster than training my deep learning model." "If only I had ten more GPUs, I could train my model in time." "I want to run my model on a cheap smartphone, but it’s probably too heavy and slow." If this sounds like you, then you might like this talk. Exploring the landscape of training and inference, we cover a myriad of tricks that step-by-step improve the efficiency of most deep learning pipelines, reduce wasted hardware cycles, and make them cost-effective. We identify and fix inefficiencies across different parts of the pipeline, including data preparation, reading and augmentation, training, and inference. With a data-driven approach and easy-to-replicate TensorFlow examples, finely tune the knobs of your deep learning pipeline to get the best out of your hardware. And with the money you save, demand a raise!‍



Anirudh Koul