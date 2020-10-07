Am Mittwoch online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf Cloud

Mittwoch, 7. Oktober – Schwerpunkte Diversität, Cloud, Webentwicklung

09:00 – 10:00

The importance of a Diverse Workforce – powered by Women in DevOps This talk is a quick deep dive into addressing the gender gap in DevOps and what we can do to close it. We believe that a balanced and diverse workforce drives innovation. Why is so important to grow and retain Diverse DevOps teams – join Lauren and Antonia from Women in DevOps to find out. Lauren Langdell

(Director, USA at Trust in Soda)

10:15 – 11:00 Diversity in Tech: How HR can be so powerful This quick we will be focusing on how important your HR is to your business. How diversity should affect your hiring strategy and people goals and just how big the impact is on the bottom line & culture for your teams. Join Women in DevOps speaking with Nancy Nemes, Kate Kosten and Ana Gospodinova to talk all things, diversity, inclusion and HR! Francesca Pollard

(Co-founder von Women in DevOps)

14:30 – 15:30

Improving developer happiness with GitOps In this talk, we will explain how Helvetia Versicherungen is dramatically improving internal processes and increasing developer happiness. This is achieved by automating manual work as well as reaping the benefits of moving to the cloud where we can quickly and efficiently deploy and provision services using a GitOps based approach. Lars Hesel Christensen

(Solution Architect bei Helvetia Versicherungen)

15:30 – 16:30 Progressive Web Apps – The next big thing! "Progressive Web Apps" describe a set of new browser features that allow us to develop app-like experiences using web technologies. Nico Martin

(Co-founder von Say Hello)

16:30 – 17:30 Cloud-native applications: What’s the buzz about? Everyone talks about Cloud-native Application Development nowadays. But what does it actually mean? In this talk, we want to try to define what the characteristics of Cloud-native Applications are and what benefits they offer. In some specific examples, we try to show how to implement Cloud-native principles. Jens Eickmeyer

(Cloud Architect und Full-Stack Engineer bei Accenture)

17:30 – 18:30 Functions triggers using Azure Event Grids in Azure Blob Storage In this session am going to explain about how to work with Functions Triggers using Azure Event Grids in Azure Blob Storage. Menaka Baskerpillai

(Software Engineer bei Accenture Digital)

