Am Mittwoch online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf Cloud
Sämtliche Vorträge der Online-Konferenz sind diese Woche über die Kanäle von heise online zu sehen sein. Hier das Programm des heutigen Mittwochs.
- Alexander Neumann
heise Developer präsentiert diese Woche die WeAreDevelopers Live Week, eine sich vorrangig an Entwickler richtende Online-Konferenz mit mehr als 50 Vorträgen. Ausrichter ist der Job-Plattformanbieter WeAreDevelopers, bekannt auch für den großen WAD World Congress, der diese Woche in Berlin hätte stattfinden sollen, dann aber wegen der COVID-19-Pandemie abgesagt werden musste.
Die einzelnen Tage sind nach den Themen Security (Montag), Machine Learning (gestern), Cloud, Blockchain und DevOps gestaffelt. Am heutigen Mittwoch gibt es mehrere Vorträge mit Ausrichtung auf Cloud-Themen, es gibt aber auch Vorträge zur Diversität, Webentwicklung und zu Architecture Decision Records.
Die Konferenz ist kostenlos und per Stream einsehbar, die Registrierung mag aber hilfreich sein, um auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben, wann was startet, einen Tagesüberblick und auch -rückblick zu erhalten, von etwaigen Programmänderungen zu erfahren und schließlich Infos zu den Aufnahmen im Nachhinein zu bekommen.
Das heutige Programm im Überblick
|Mittwoch, 7. Oktober – Schwerpunkte Diversität, Cloud, Webentwicklung
|
09:00 – 10:00
|The importance of a Diverse Workforce – powered by Women in DevOps
|This talk is a quick deep dive into addressing the gender gap in DevOps and what we can do to close it. We believe that a balanced and diverse workforce drives innovation. Why is so important to grow and retain Diverse DevOps teams – join Lauren and Antonia from Women in DevOps to find out.
|
Lauren Langdell
(Director, USA at Trust in Soda)
|10:15 – 11:00
|Diversity in Tech: How HR can be so powerful
|This quick we will be focusing on how important your HR is to your business. How diversity should affect your hiring strategy and people goals and just how big the impact is on the bottom line & culture for your teams. Join Women in DevOps speaking with Nancy Nemes, Kate Kosten and Ana Gospodinova to talk all things, diversity, inclusion and HR!
|
Francesca Pollard
(Co-founder von Women in DevOps)
|
14:30 – 15:30
|Improving developer happiness with GitOps
|In this talk, we will explain how Helvetia Versicherungen is dramatically improving internal processes and increasing developer happiness. This is achieved by automating manual work as well as reaping the benefits of moving to the cloud where we can quickly and efficiently deploy and provision services using a GitOps based approach.
|
Lars Hesel Christensen
(Solution Architect bei Helvetia Versicherungen)
|15:30 – 16:30
|Progressive Web Apps – The next big thing!
|"Progressive Web Apps" describe a set of new browser features that allow us to develop app-like experiences using web technologies.
|
Nico Martin
(Co-founder von Say Hello)
|16:30 – 17:30
|Cloud-native applications: What’s the buzz about?
|Everyone talks about Cloud-native Application Development nowadays. But what does it actually mean? In this talk, we want to try to define what the characteristics of Cloud-native Applications are and what benefits they offer. In some specific examples, we try to show how to implement Cloud-native principles.
|
Jens Eickmeyer
(Cloud Architect und Full-Stack Engineer bei Accenture)
|17:30 – 18:30
|Functions triggers using Azure Event Grids in Azure Blob Storage
|In this session am going to explain about how to work with Functions Triggers using Azure Event Grids in Azure Blob Storage.
|
Menaka Baskerpillai
(Software Engineer bei Accenture Digital)
|18:30 – 19:30
|Work efficiently with Architecture Decision Records (ADRs)
|Documentation is not one of the favorite tasks in everyday software development. Either there is hardly any documentation or too much. This makes it difficult to find information. A lightweight approach is the arc42 template.
|
Johannes Dienst
(Software Architect bei DB Systel)
Die Heise Medien sind am Start-up WeAreDevelopers, das sich vorrangig als Jobvermittlungsplattform für Entwickler und Unternehmen versteht und hinter den WeAreDevelopers-Konferenzen steht, seit letztem Jahr finanziell beteiligt.
