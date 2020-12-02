Am Mittwoch online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf Softwarequalität
Sämtliche Vorträge der Online-Konferenz sind diese Woche über die Kanäle von heise online zu sehen. Hier das Programm des heutigen Mittwochs.
- Alexander Neumann
heise Developer präsentiert diese Woche die WeAreDevelopers Live Week, eine sich vorrangig an Entwickler richtende Online-Konferenz mit knapp 30 Vorträgen. Ausrichter ist der Job-Plattformanbieter WeAreDevelopers, bekannt unter anderem für den großen WAD World Congress.
Die einzelnen Tage sind nach den Themen "Scale Data & Big Data", "JavaScript & Typescript", "Quality Assurance & Security", "Software Architecture & API Design" und "UX & No Code" gestaffelt. Am heutigen Mittwoch gibt es vier Vorträge mit Ausrichtung auf Themen der Softwarequalität sowie eine virtuelle Führung durch das Albertina-Museum.
Die Konferenz ist kostenlos und per Stream einsehbar, die Registrierung mag aber hilfreich sein, um auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben, wann was startet, einen Tagesüberblick und auch -rückblick zu erhalten, von etwaigen Programmänderungen zu erfahren und schließlich Infos zu den Aufnahmen im Nachhinein zu bekommen.
Das heutige Programm im Überblick
|Programm: Mittwoch, 2. Dezember – Schwerpunkt Qualitätsicherung
|13:00 – 14:00
|Enabling automated 1-click customer deployments with built-in quality and security
|This talk will outline the challenges we faced during the initial phase of development and how we managed to build up an integrated CI/CD pipeline utilizing Gitlab, Jira, SwaggerHub, Docker, Cypress.io, Karate, Ansible, and Microsoft Azure.
|Christoph Ruggenthaler (IT-Architekt/Technical Product Owner bei Kapsch BusinessCom)
|14:00 – 15:00
|How will Artificial Intelligence change the future of software testing?
|In this talk, you will learn what the problems are with currently available software testing approaches and how AI can be used to solve them. You will also see a live demo of how machines can test source code completely autonomously.
|Evelyn Haslinger (Managing Director & COO bei Symflower)
|15:00 – 16:00
|Virtual guided museum tour through the Albertina: My Generation. The Jablonka Collection
|Let us take you on a virtual journey through the Albertina Museum Vienna with unexpected twists, where Artworks are disguised as traps, raw eggs stick on the wall or stuffed animals are transformed into artwork.
|16:15 – 17:15
|Quality is MVP
|The minimum viable product (MVP) is one of the most misunderstood terms in the modern lexicon of software development. Agile and Lean communities love acronyms, but the problem is that the MVP has fallen far from what it was supposed to be. Today everyone wants to build an MVP, to build less with the hope of saving time and money.
|Madara Krumina (Product Manager RPA beim Österreichischen Bundesrechenzentrum)
|17:15 – 18:15
|Excellent software testing
|Join to learn that excellent testing is testing that is fast, inexpensive, credible, and accountable. Join to learn how to perform testing so that testing is no longer perceived as a cost center but as a value center by people who matter.
|Ingo Philipp (MBA-Studentan der WU Executive Academy der Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien)
Die Heise Medien sind am Start-up WeAreDevelopers, das sich vorrangig als Jobvermittlungsplattform für Entwickler und Unternehmen versteht und hinter den WeAreDevelopers-Konferenzen steht, seit letztem Jahr finanziell beteiligt.
(ane)