Am Mittwoch online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf Softwarequalität

Programm: Mittwoch, 2. Dezember – Schwerpunkt Qualitätsicherung

13:00 – 14:00 Enabling automated 1-click customer deployments with built-in quality and security This talk will outline the challenges we faced during the initial phase of development and how we managed to build up an integrated CI/CD pipeline utilizing Gitlab, Jira, SwaggerHub, Docker, Cypress.io, Karate, Ansible, and Microsoft Azure. Christoph Ruggenthaler (IT-Architekt/Technical Product Owner bei Kapsch BusinessCom)

14:00 – 15:00 How will Artificial Intelligence change the future of software testing? In this talk, you will learn what the problems are with currently available software testing approaches and how AI can be used to solve them. You will also see a live demo of how machines can test source code completely autonomously. Evelyn Haslinger (Managing Director & COO bei Symflower)

15:00 – 16:00 Virtual guided museum tour through the Albertina: My Generation. The Jablonka Collection Let us take you on a virtual journey through the Albertina Museum Vienna with unexpected twists, where Artworks are disguised as traps, raw eggs stick on the wall or stuffed animals are transformed into artwork.

16:15 – 17:15 Quality is MVP The minimum viable product (MVP) is one of the most misunderstood terms in the modern lexicon of software development. Agile and Lean communities love acronyms, but the problem is that the MVP has fallen far from what it was supposed to be. Today everyone wants to build an MVP, to build less with the hope of saving time and money. Madara Krumina (Product Manager RPA beim Österreichischen Bundesrechenzentrum)