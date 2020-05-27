Am Mittwoch online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week – u.a. mit Kotlin und John Romero
Sämtliche Vorträge der Online-Konferenz sind diese Woche über die Kanäle von heise online zu sehen sein. Hier das Programm des heutigen Mittwochs.
- Alexander Neumann
heise Developer präsentiert diese Woche die WeAreDevelopers Live Week, eine sich vorrangig an Entwickler richtende Online-Konferenz mit mehr als 50 Vorträgen. Ausrichter ist der Job-Plattformanbieter WeAreDevelopers, bekannt auch für den großen WAD World Congress, der diese Woche in Berlin hätte stattfinden sollen, dann aber wegen der COVID-19-Pandemie abgesagt werden musste.
Die Konferenz ist kostenlos und per Stream einsehbar, die Registrierung mag aber hilfreich sein, um auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben, wann was startet, einen Tagesüberblick und auch -rückblick zu erhalten, von etwaigen Programmänderungen zu erfahren und schließlich Infos zu den Aufnahmen im Nachhinein zu bekommen.
|Mittwoch, 27. Mai 2020
|11.00 Uhr
|Anomaly Detection – Using unsupervised Machine Learning for detecting anomalies in customer base
|Many companies have problems to detect anomalies (outliers) in their customer base in an automated way. The reasons for this are manifold, such as data availability or rule-based approaches that cannot cover the full data potential. Unsupervised machine learning models based on a fundamental holistic customer view can help to identify relevant outliers and highlight corresponding outlier reasons.
|Lukas Kölbl
|12.30 Uhr
|How will we live and work after COVID-19?
|The COVID-19 crisis is disrupting the world we live and work in. How will this crisis affect our society, our behaviors, the way we engage and communicate with one another? How will COVID-19 affect and the way we live and work in the long run? What can we expect to be different after the crisis is over?
|Christine Catasta
|14.00 Uhr
|Can technology solve climate change?
|Technological innovation has brought us from caves to skyscrapers. Can it also help us make society sustainable? Learn, quantitatively, what it takes to stop climate change and how we could get there realistically. 73 % of global CO2 emissions originate from energy (fuel, electricity, heating, etc.). Is 100% renewables possible? How? What else will it take?
|Eric Steinberger
|15.15 Uhr
|Evolving from pancake to spatial computing: Creating a VR/AR ready developer mindset
|Before you break the rules you have to master them. But in the Spatial Computing domain they have not been established yet. Get insight on our journey of discovering rules and breaking existing boundaries of developer standards. VR/AR is not just wearing a screen on your face, it redefines the way 3D experiences are made.
|
Roger Kung
and
Dennys Kuhnert
|16.00 Uhr
|Kotlin Multiplatform – true power of native code reuse
|Petar was a part of the Five RnD team for Kotlin Multiplatform, and they were able to create an Multiplatform architecture which lets developers focus on the important part of the app – business logic), but takes care of the threading, lifecycle and other everyday nuances. Later on, the architecture was battle-tested on a real world project for a client and it proved itself by elegantly solving all of the challenges, speeding up the development while giving us an option to reuse code on multiple platforms. This talk will cover everything from the initial idea to the production ready architecture.
|Petar Marijanović
|17.15 Uhr
|The evolution of game communities
|This talk covers the pre-internet game communities and how that all changed when the internet gained popularity, then specifically how it evolved when modding and speedrunning began in the 90’s after DOOM was released. Further, it discusses what part John Romero took in community-building at id, and up to today’s eSports and Influencer culture.
|John Romero
|18.30 Uhr
|Hidden histories of women in code
|The history of women in computing has largely been lost, like the histories of factory workers who built the first cars. Yet, women invented programming, were the original developers for the ENIAC, created assembly language and developed the first compiler (not to mention the term "compiler" and "bug"), and were instrumental to the development of many seminal programming languages. So what happened? It's a drama that's equal parts cultural excavation and celebration. In this talk, Brenda Romero digs up this fascinating history, explores what happened, and looks at how the artefacts of this legacy still affect computing and its growth today.
|Brenda Romero
Die Heise Medien sind am Start-up WeAreDevelopers, das sich vorrangig als Jobvermittlungsplattform für Entwickler und Unternehmen versteht und hinter den WeAreDevelopers-Konferenzen steht, seit letztem Jahr finanziell beteiligt. (ane)