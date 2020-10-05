Am Montag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week mit Fokus auf Security
Sämtliche Vorträge der Online-Konferenz sind diese Woche über die Kanäle von heise online zu sehen sein. Hier das Programm des heutigen Montags.
- Alexander Neumann
heise Developer präsentiert diese Woche die WeAreDevelopers Live Week, eine sich vorrangig an Entwickler richtende Online-Konferenz mit mehr als 50 Vorträgen. Ausrichter ist der Job-Plattformanbieter WeAreDevelopers, bekannt auch für den großen WAD World Congress, der diese Woche in Berlin hätte stattfinden sollen, dann aber wegen der COVID-19-Pandemie abgesagt werden musste.
Die einzelnen Tage sind nach den Themen Security, Machine Learning, Cloud, Blockchain und DevOps gestaffelt. Am heutigen Montag gibt es fünf Vorträge mit Ausrichtung auf Security-Themen.
Die Konferenz ist kostenlos und per Stream einsehbar, die Registrierung mag aber hilfreich sein, um auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben, wann was startet, einen Tagesüberblick und auch -rückblick zu erhalten, von etwaigen Programmänderungen zu erfahren und schließlich Infos zu den Aufnahmen im Nachhinein zu bekommen.
Das heutige Programm im Überblick
|Programm: Montag, 5. Oktober – Schwerpunkt Security
14:30 – 15:30
|You can’t hack what you can’t see
|The rise and complexity of cloud computing has not necessarily made this model defunct, but it needs extending more than ever before.
Reto Kaeser
(Co-Founder & CTO von astarios)
|15:30 – 16:30
How to cause (or prevent) a massive data breach – secure coding and IDOR
|Most infosec professionals are aware of the massive First Financial Corporation data breach that leaked 885 million sensitive documents in 2019. What should developers do? Most industry experts advise them to "think like a hacker".
Anna Bacher
(CTO von Jaroona)
|16:30 – 17:30
|DevSecOps: Security in DevOps
|You managed to introduce an agile development and operations process to your team(s). And now? How can you add security to your DevOps and get to the next level? Join us on our journey and see the tools and processes we tried and learned to value. Listen to our experiences so you do not have to make all of them yourself.
Aarno Aukia
(CTO & Co-Founder von VSHN – The DevOps Company)
|17:30 – 18:30
|Decoupled authorization using Policy as Code
|Learn how to decouple authorization checks from your application using Policy as Code, implemented by the open-source software "Open Policy Agent" (OPA). We want to show how it applies to our use cases at Swisscom Cloud Native environment and complement our explanation through a demo.
Denys Vitali
(DevSecOps Engineer bei Swisscom)
|18:30 – 19:30
|Getting under the skin: the Social Engineering techniques
|In a world where the cybersecurity applications are day after day more protected and solid, the most malicious attackers decide to target the weakest ring of system: the human.
Mauro Verderosa
(Founder von PSYND)
Die Heise Medien sind am Start-up WeAreDevelopers, das sich vorrangig als Jobvermittlungsplattform für Entwickler und Unternehmen versteht und hinter den WeAreDevelopers-Konferenzen steht, seit letztem Jahr finanziell beteiligt.
(ane)