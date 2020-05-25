Am Montag online: WeAreDevelopers Live Week – u.a. mit Web APIs, RxJS und ML

Programm 25. Mai 2020

12.00 Uhr Welcome to the WeAreDevelopers Live Week! Let's get started! The Live Week is a virtual event loaded with educational and inspirational talks, delivered with a side of workshops and gathering some of the most prominent names in the dev world to speak their minds about trends, technologies and challenges of tomorrow in software development. Vilyana Lazarova

12.15 Uhr Web is the new native! This is the year that we start to really bet fully on the web. There is a new web API every other month and browser vendors now see implementing browser API features not just as a way of keeping up to date, but also as a competitive space for getting more users to adopt their browsers. It seems every native feature out there is getting a corresponding Web feature being implemented. This talk focuses on the very simple yet somewhat challenging things that when it comes to implementing specific features on the web. Some of the features include taking pictures with camera devices, accessing video streams Instagram style, accessing user geolocation Uber-style, offline support for PWA applications and loads of other features. The question this talk aims to answer is can you build apps with really native features with just web technologies today? Sani Yusuf

13.30 Uhr Diversity in Development: Which hurdles can we overcome right now to open up development? While IT-companies worldwide eagerly try to recruit and even educate new talent, in Austria alone more than 10.000 people are effectively barred from entering IT. They, and millions more worldwide, have little to no access to classical avenues of higher learning or job training. With the "Diversity in Development" project, we show not only that deaf people can be included into IT, but that they belong there. Christoph Pirringer



15:30 Uhr A technical introduction to Bitcoin's 2nd layer: The lightning network The Lightning Network is a 2nd layer technology built over Bitcoin. In this technical introduction, Andreas explains the fundamental building blocks of the network: multi-signature, payment channels, hash time-locked contracts, and routing. Andreas M. Antonopoulos

16.45 Uhr Practice makes perfect – when it comes to RxJS By making a deep dive into a very advanced real-world example, one will experience the strengths of RxJS. Additionally, it will help everyone to establish a reactive mindset, which is definitely the most crucial skill needed for being efficient with RxJS. Together we are going to develop a fully-featured carousel implementation, heavily relying on RxJS. By attending this experience one will boost his knowledge about RxJS and especially establishing a reactive mindset leading to scalable and resilient software design. Paired with lots of live coding attendees will learn how to approach complex scenarios and how to solve them reactively. Jan-Niklas Wortmann