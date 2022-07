Decentralized Identifiers: W3C ernennt offiziellen Webstandard

Goal Description

Decentralization Eliminate the requirement for centralized authorities or single point failure in identifier management, including the registration of globally unique identifiers, public verification keys, services, and other information.

Control Give entities, both human and non-human, the power to directly control their digital identifiers without the need to rely on external authorities.

Privacy Enable entities to control the privacy of their information, including minimal, selective, and progressive disclosure of attributes or other data.

Security Enable sufficient security for requesting parties to depend on DID documents for their required level of assurance.

Proof-based Enable DID controllers to provide cryptographic proof when interacting with other entities.

Discoverability Make it possible for entities to discover DIDs for other entities, to learn more about or interact with those entities.

Interoperability Use interoperable standards so DID infrastructure can make use of existing tools and software libraries designed for interoperability.

Portability Be system- and network-independent and enable entities to use their digital identifiers with any system that supports DIDs and DID methods.

Simplicity Favor a reduced set of simple features to make the technology easier to understand, implement, and deploy.