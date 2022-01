Militärdiktatur Myanmars nutzt Steuern und Landminen gegen das Internet

An inert land mine is buried and camouflaged in training lanes. The mines will be used to teach the students the finer points of probing. Soldiers from the 10th Special Forces Group Airborne use many realistic training aids in their daily exercises with the Muslim students of Lukavak. As part of Operation Joint Endeavor, the U.S. Army's 10th Special Forces Group in cooperation with the State Department, RONCO and the former warring factions embarked on a mission of humanitarian de-mining. The training, including leadership, planning, different techniques in mine detection, mine disposal through detonation and medical triage, was accomplished at four different sites for Bosnia-Herzegovina nationals.

