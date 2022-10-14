Sicherheitsupdates: Root- und Schadcode-Lücken bedrohen Junos OS

Um mögliche Attacken zu vermeiden, sollten Netzwerk-Admins ihre Geräte mit Junipers Junos OS auf den aktuellen Stand bringen. Zwar gilt keine der Lücken als kritisch stimmen die Vorraussetzungen, könnten Angreifer aber Root-Rechte erlangen oder Schadcode ausführen.

Das Auflisten der abgesicherten Versionen würde den Rahmen dieser Meldung sprengen. Hinweise zu den reparierten Ausgaben finden sich in den unterhalb dieser Meldung verlinkten Warnmeldungen. Dort findet man auch Informationen zu konkret betroffenen Versionen.

Root-Attacke

Am gefährlichsten gilt eine Schwachstelle (CVE-2022-22239 „hoch") in Junos OS Evolved. Hier könnte ein lokaler authentifizierter Angreifer mit SSH-Zugriff Root-Rechte erlangen. Juniper führt nicht aus, wie so ein Angriff aussehen könnte.

Mehrere Schwachstellen in der J-Web-Komponente von Junos OS könnten dazu führen, dass Angreifer ohne Anmeldung unter anderem Schadcode ausführen könnten (CVE-2022-22241 „hoch“).

Weitere mögliche Attacken

Darüber hinaus könnten Angreifer Junos OS Evolved mit präparierten TCP-Segmenten in einen DoS-Zustand versetzen. Außerdem sind noch weitere Schadcode-Attacken vorstellbar und Angreifer könnten sich in einigen Fällen höhere Nutzerrechte verschaffen. cSRX Series speichert Passwörter in einem wiederherstellbarem Format.

Der Großteil der Schwachstellen ist mit dem Bedrohungsgrad „mittel“ eingestuft. Nichtsdestotrotz sollten Admins sicherstellen, dass Junos OS mit den aktuellen Sicherheitsupdates ausgestattet ist.

Liste nach Bedrohungsgrad absteigend sortiert:

(des)