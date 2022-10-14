Sicherheitsupdates: Root- und Schadcode-Lücken bedrohen Junos OS
Das Netzwerkbetriebssystem Junos OS von Juniper ist verwundbar. Angreifer könnten Geräte attackieren. Sicherheitsupdates sind verfügbar.
Um mögliche Attacken zu vermeiden, sollten Netzwerk-Admins ihre Geräte mit Junipers Junos OS auf den aktuellen Stand bringen. Zwar gilt keine der Lücken als kritisch stimmen die Vorraussetzungen, könnten Angreifer aber Root-Rechte erlangen oder Schadcode ausführen.
Das Auflisten der abgesicherten Versionen würde den Rahmen dieser Meldung sprengen. Hinweise zu den reparierten Ausgaben finden sich in den unterhalb dieser Meldung verlinkten Warnmeldungen. Dort findet man auch Informationen zu konkret betroffenen Versionen.
Root-Attacke
Am gefährlichsten gilt eine Schwachstelle (CVE-2022-22239 „hoch") in Junos OS Evolved. Hier könnte ein lokaler authentifizierter Angreifer mit SSH-Zugriff Root-Rechte erlangen. Juniper führt nicht aus, wie so ein Angriff aussehen könnte.
Mehrere Schwachstellen in der J-Web-Komponente von Junos OS könnten dazu führen, dass Angreifer ohne Anmeldung unter anderem Schadcode ausführen könnten (CVE-2022-22241 „hoch“).
Weitere mögliche Attacken
Darüber hinaus könnten Angreifer Junos OS Evolved mit präparierten TCP-Segmenten in einen DoS-Zustand versetzen. Außerdem sind noch weitere Schadcode-Attacken vorstellbar und Angreifer könnten sich in einigen Fällen höhere Nutzerrechte verschaffen. cSRX Series speichert Passwörter in einem wiederherstellbarem Format.
Der Großteil der Schwachstellen ist mit dem Bedrohungsgrad „mittel“ eingestuft. Nichtsdestotrotz sollten Admins sicherstellen, dass Junos OS mit den aktuellen Sicherheitsupdates ausgestattet ist.
Liste nach Bedrohungsgrad absteigend sortiert:
- Junos OS Evolved: The ssh CLI command always runs as root which can lead to privilege escalation (CVE-2022-22239)
- Junos OS: Multiple vulnerabilities in J-Web
- Junos OS: SRX Series and MX Series: When specific valid SIP packets are received the PFE will crash (CVE-2022-22236)
- Junos OS: SRX Series: If UTM Enhanced Content Filtering and AntiVirus are enabled, and specific traffic is processed the PFE will crash (CVE-2022-22231)
- cSRX Series: Storing Passwords in a Recoverable Format and software permissions issues allows a local attacker to elevate privileges (CVE-2022-22251)
- Junos OS Evolved: Kernel processing of unvalidated TCP segments could lead to a Denial of Service (DoS) (CVE-2022-22247)
- Junos OS Evolved: PTX Series: Multiple FPCs become unreachable due to continuous polling of specific SNMP OID (CVE-2022-22211)
- Junos OS: On IPv6 OAM SRv6 network enabled devices an attacker sending a specific genuine packet to an IPv6 address configured on the device may cause a RPD memory leak leading to an RPD core. (CVE-2022-22228)
- Junos OS Evolved: PTX Series: An attacker can cause a kernel panic by sending a malformed TCP packet to the device (CVE-2022-22192)
- Junos OS: SRX Series: If Unified Threat Management (UTM) Enhanced Content Filtering (CF) is enabled and specific traffic is processed the PFE will crash (CVE-2022-22232)
- Junos OS: SRX Series: Upon processing of a genuine packet the pkid process will crash during CMPv2 auto-re-enrollment (CVE-2022-22218)
- Junos OS: SRX5000 Series with SPC3, SRX4000 Series, and vSRX: When PowerMode IPsec is configured, the PFE will crash upon receipt of a malformed ESP packet (CVE-2022-22201)
- Junos OS Evolved: Incorrect file permissions can allow low-privileged user to cause another user to execute arbitrary commands (CVE-2022-22248)
- Junos OS: SRX Series: Cache poisoning vulnerability in BIND used by DNS Proxy (CVE-2021-25220)
- Junos OS: EX4300-MP, EX4600, QFX5000 Series: In VxLAN scenarios specific packets processed cause a memory leak leading to a PFE crash (CVE-2022-22226)
- Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: An FPC might crash and reload if the EVPN MAC entry is move from local to remote (CVE-2022-22250)
- Junos OS: Peers not configured for TCP-AO can establish a BGP or LDP session even if authentication is configured locally (CVE-2022-22237)
- Junos OS: QFX10000 Series: In IP/MPLS PHP node scenarios upon receipt of certain crafted packets multiple interfaces in LAG configurations may detach. (CVE-2022-22223)
- Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: PPMD goes into infinite loop upon receipt of malformed OSPF TLV (CVE-2022-22224)
- Junos OS: MX Series: An FPC crash might be seen due to mac-moves within the same bridge domain (CVE-2022-22249)
- Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: RPD core upon receipt of a specific EVPN route by a BGP route reflector in an EVPN environment (CVE-2022-22199)
- Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: In a BGP multipath scenario, when one of the contributing routes is flapping often and rapidly, rpd may crash (CVE-2022-22225)
- Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: An rpd crash can occur due to memory corruption caused by flapping BGP sessions (CVE-2022-22208)
- Junos OS: SRX Series: A flowd core will be observed when malformed GPRS traffic is processed (CVE-2022-22235)
- Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: Due to a race condition the rpd process can crash upon receipt of a BGP update message containing flow spec route (CVE-2022-22220)
- Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: An rpd memory leak might be observed while running a specific cli command in a RIB sharding scenario (CVE-2022-22240)
- Junos OS: EX2300 and EX3400 Series: One of more SFPs might become unavailable when the system is very busy (CVE-2022-22234)
- Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: In an SR to LDP interworking scenario, with SRMS, when a specific low privileged command is issued on an ABR rpd will crash (CVE-2022-22233)
- Junos OS Evolved: ACX7000 Series: Specific IPv6 transit traffic gets exceptioned to the routing-engine which will cause increased CPU utilization (CVE-2022-22227)
