We Are Developers! Summer Issue 2023 Available for Free Download

(This article is also available in German.)

The second English-language "We Are Developers!" magazine is included in the current issue of iX as well as the upcomping issue of c't. It is also available for download as a free PDF file. Aimed at professional software developers, this issue covers the topics of web development with Astro, the Rust programming language, and internal developer platforms.

The magazine is created by heise Developer in cooperation with the Vienna-based IT job platform WeAreDevelopers. For the second time, it is arriving in English – in the run-up to the WeAreDevelopers World Congress on July 27 and 28 in Berlin, Germany. At the conference, heise Developer will present its new stage "heise Developer Area," featuring speakers with selected talks previously given at heise Developer conferences.

Astro, Rust, and Internal Developer Platforms

The JavaScript rendering framework Astro was highlighted as one of the most notable projects in the "JavaScript Rising Stars 2021" study. Since then, it has drawn considerable attention and currently sports 31,500 stars on GitHub. Timo Zander demonstrates how to use it to create fast websites in his hands-on article "Building Fast Websites With Astro," starting on page 4. Step by step, developers can follow the tutorial to understand how to set up a new Astro project and learn about the principle of Astro Islands.

Developers who are curious about using the popular programming language Rust, but have not yet found the right entry point, may discover what they are looking for in Stefan Baumgartner's article starting on page 14: "Rust for Curious Developers" uses a variety of code examples to illustrate the advantages and unique features of Rust and compares it to other programming languages.

The topic of decentralized, internal developer platforms is addressed by Robert Hoffmann's article: What is this type of platform all about, how can it be created, and how can it simplify software development? "Running With a Decentralized Developer Platform" answers these questions starting on page 20 of the magazine.

Free PDF Download

Subscribers to iX will receive the summer issue of the "We Are Developers!" magazine in issue 7/2023, subscribers to c't in issue 17/2023. The iX download area provides a free PDF version.

Based on the idea "Young Professionals Write for Young Professionals," the editorial team is open for submissions. In addition to the English-language summer issue, the "We Are Developers!" magazine is published in German twice a year as a Spring and a Fall edition.

