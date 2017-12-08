(Bild: heise online)

Bei den Game Awards 2017 konnte sich Nintendos Open-World-Abenteuer The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gegen Konkurrenten wie Horizon Zero Dawn durchsetzen und den Hauptpreis einheimsen. Auch in zwei weiteren Kategorien war Zelda erfolgreich.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild wurde bei den Game Awards 2017 als bestes Spiel des Jahres ausgezeichnet. Nintendos Open-World-Abenteuer setzte sich gegen Konkurrenten wie Super Mario Odyssey undHorizon Zero Dawn durch. Es konnte außerdem die Kategorien "Beste Regie" und "Bestes Action-Adventure" für sich entscheiden. Passend zum Award-Erfolg verkündete Nintendo im Rahmen des Livestreams außerdem den Release der neuen Zelda-Erweiterung Ballade der Recken, in der unter anderem eine neue Geschichte erzählt wird.

Die Gewinner in den wichtigsten Kategorien der Game Awards 2017:

Spiel des Jahres: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

(Super Mario Odyssey, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Persona 5, Horizon Zero Dawn)

Beste Regie: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Bild 1 von 16 Impressionen zu "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" (16 Bilder) Der Launchtitel für Nintendos neue Spielkonsole "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" versprüht eine märchenhafte Atmosphäre. Dafür haben die Entwickler die comicartige Cel-Shading-Technik mit einem realen Look verschmolzen.

(Bild: c't)

(Wolfenstein II, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Super Mario Odyssey, Horizon Zero Dawn)

Beste Erzählung: What Remains of Edith Finch

(Nier: Automata, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Wolfenstein II, Horizon Zero Dawn)

Beste Art Direction: Cuphead

(Destiny 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Persona 5, Horizon Zero Dawn)

Beste Musik: Nier Automata

(Destiny 2, Cuphead, The Legend of Zelda, Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Persona 5)

Bestes Sound-Design: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

(Destiny 2, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey)

Beste Schauspielleistung: Melina Juergens als Senua in Hellblade

(Laura Bailey als Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Claudia Black als Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Brian Bloom als BJ Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein II, Ashly Burch als Aloy in Horizon: Zero Dawn)

"Games For Impact"-Award für Spiele mit Botschaft: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

(Please knock on my door, Night in the Woods, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, "Bury me, my love", What Remains of Edith Finch)

Bestes Actionspiel: Wolfenstein II

(Prey, Nioh, Destiny 2, Cuphead)

Bestes Action-Adventure: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

(Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Assassin's Creed: Origins, Super Mario Odyssey, Horizon Zero Dawn)

Bestes Rollenspiel: Persona 5

(South Park: The Fractured but Whole, Final Fantasy XV, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Nier Automata)

Bestes Strategiespiel: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

(Xcom 2: War of the Chosen, Tooth and Tail, Total War: Warhammer 2, Halo Wars 2)

Bestes Indie-Spiel: Cuphead

(Pyre, Night in the Woods, What Remains of Edith Finch, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice)

Die Game Awards zählen zu den wichtigsten Auszeichnungen der Spiele-Industrie. Die Jury der Game Awards besteht aus über 50 internationalen Medien, das Publikumsvoting fließt mit 10 Prozent ins Ergebnis ein. Im Gremium der Game Awards sitzen Vertreter vieler großer Publisher und Hersteller aus der Spielebranche, darunter Microsoft, Valve, EA und Sony. (dahe)

