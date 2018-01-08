Hersteller von Hard- und Software sind von den Sicherheitslücken Meltdown und Spectre gleichermaßen betroffen. Eine Linkübersicht zu Stellungnahmen, weiterführenden Informationen und Update-Hinweisen.
Eine Vielzahl moderner und älterer Prozessoren sind aufgrund ihrer Hardware-Architektur für die Angriffsszenarien Meltdown und Spectre anfällig (Analyse: So funktionieren Meltdown und Spectre). Schließen lassen sich die Lücken vorerst lediglich über Änderungen an der Software, also an den Programmcodes von Betriebssystemen wie Windows, macOS, Linux, Android und iOS sowie über Patches für einzelne Anwendungen wie etwa Firefox. Daher ist es für Nutzer essentiell, ihre Betriebssysteme immer sofort mit den neuesten Updates zu versorgen und auch Anwendungen so schnell wie möglich zu aktualisieren.
CPU-Sicherheitslücken Meltdown und Spectre
Die in Prozessoren entdeckten Sicherheitslücken Meltdown und Spectre treffen die Prozessorhersteller ins Mark - vor allem Intel. Aus den Lücken ergeben sich mehr als ein Dutzend Angriffsmöglichkeiten - ein Security-Supergau.
- Analyse zur Prozessorlücke: Meltdown und Spectre sind ein Security-Supergau
- Meltdown und Spectre: Erste Klagen, Performanceprobleme
- Meltdown und Spectre: Alle Macs und iOS-Geräte betroffen
- Prozessor-Lücken Meltdown und Spectre: Intel und ARM führen betroffen Prozessoren auf
- Linus Torvalds: Will Intel "Scheiße für immer und ewig verkaufen"?
- Prozessor-Sicherheitslücke: Nicht nur Intel-CPUs betroffen, erste Details und Updates
- Massive Lücke in Intel-CPUs erfordert umfassende Patches
Im folgenden finden Sie Links zu aktuellen Informationen und Sicherheitshinweisen von Hardware- und Software-Anbietern zum Thema Meltdown und Spectre. Die Übersicht wird ständig aktualisiert, über aktuelle Hinweise zu neuen Stellungnahmen im Forum sind wir unseren Lesern dankbar.
Informationsseiten und Updates
Amazon
Processor Speculative Execution Research Disclosure
AMD
An Update on AMD Processor Security
Android
Android Security Bulletin—January 2018
AVM
Meltdown und Spectre – keine Angriffsmöglichkeit bei AVM-Produkten
Apple
About speculative execution vulnerabilities in ARM-based and Intel CPUs
ARM
Vulnerability of Speculative Processors to Cache Timing Side-Channel Mechanism
Asus
ASUS Motherboards Microcode Update for Speculative Execution
Chromium Project
Actions Required to Mitigate Speculative Side-Channel Attack Techniques
CentOS
CentOS Information for VU#584653
CERT Software Engineering Institute Carnegie Mellon University
Vulnerability Note VU#584653: CPU hardware vulnerable to side-channel attacks
Check Point
Check Point Response to Meltdown and Spectre (CVE-2017-5753, CVE-2017-5715, CVE-2017-5754)
Cisco
CPU Side-Channel Information Disclosure Vulnerabilities
Citrix
Citrix Security Updates for CVE-2017-5715, CVE-2017-5753, CVE-2017-5754
Debian
Debian Security Advisory: DSA-4078-1 linux -- security update
Dell
Meltdown and Spectre Vulnerabilities
Fedora
Protect your Fedora system against Meltdown
Fortinet
CPU hardware vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre attacks
FreeBSD
4. Januar: Due to the fundamental nature of the attacks, no estimate is yet available for the publication date of patches.
Google’s Mitigations Against CPU Speculative Execution Attack Methods
Huawei
CPU Vulnerabilities 'Meltdown' and 'Spectre'
HPE
HPESBHF03805 rev.2 - Certain HPE products using Microprocessors from Intel, AMD, and ARM, with Speculative Execution, Elevation of Privilege and Information Disclosure
IBM
Potential CPU Security Issue (eventuell auch IBM Z)
Potential Impact on Processors in the POWER family
Intel
Intel Responds to Security Research Findings
Intel Issues Updates to Protect Systems from Security Exploits
INTEL-SA-00088: Speculative Execution and Indirect Branch Prediction Side Channel Analysis Method
Lancom
Spectre und Meltdown: LANCOM Geräte sind nicht betroffen
Lenovo
Lenovo Security Advisory: LEN-18282: Reading Privileged Memory with a Side Channel
Linux Foundation
x86/kpti: Kernel Page Table Isolation (was KAISER
McAfee
Meltdown and Spectre – McAfee Product Compatibility Update
Microsoft
January 3, 2018—KB4056892 (OS Build 16299.192)
Windows Server guidance to protect against speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities
Windows Client Guidance for IT Pros to protect against speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities
Microsoft Edge
Mitigating speculative execution side-channel attacks in Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer
Microsoft Azure
Securing Azure customers from CPU vulnerability
Mozilla
Mitigations landing for new class of timing attack
Netgear
Security Advisory for Speculative Code Execution (Spectre and Meltdown) on Some ReadyNAS and ReadyDATA Storage Systems, PSV-2018-0005
Nvidia
Nvidia's response to speculative side channels CVE-2017-5753, CVE-2017-5715, and CVE-2017-5754
Oracle
CVE-2017-5715 (Oracle Linux version 6, 7, Oracle VM version 3.4, qemu-kvm)
Proxmox
Meltdown and Spectre Linux Kernel fixes
Raspberry Pi
WHY RASPBERRY PI ISN’T VULNERABLE TO SPECTRE OR MELTDOWN
Redhat
Kernel Side-Channel Attacks - CVE-2017-5754 CVE-2017-5753 CVE-2017-5715
Supermicro
Security Vulnerabilities Regarding Side Channel Speculative Execution and Indirect Branch Prediction Information Disclosure
SUSE
SUSE Addresses Meltdown and Spectre Vulnerabilities
Synology
Synology-SA-18:01 Meltdown and Spectre Attacks
Thomas-Krenn
Sicherheitshinweise zu Meltdown und Spectre
Ubuntu
Ubuntu Updates for the Meltdown / Spectre Vulnerabilities
VMware
Meltdown and Spectre: VMware products
XEN
(mfi)