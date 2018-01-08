Hersteller von Hard- und Software sind von den Sicherheitslücken Meltdown und Spectre gleichermaßen betroffen. Eine Linkübersicht zu Stellungnahmen, weiterführenden Informationen und Update-Hinweisen.

Eine Vielzahl moderner und älterer Prozessoren sind aufgrund ihrer Hardware-Architektur für die Angriffsszenarien Meltdown und Spectre anfällig (Analyse: So funktionieren Meltdown und Spectre). Schließen lassen sich die Lücken vorerst lediglich über Änderungen an der Software, also an den Programmcodes von Betriebssystemen wie Windows, macOS, Linux, Android und iOS sowie über Patches für einzelne Anwendungen wie etwa Firefox. Daher ist es für Nutzer essentiell, ihre Betriebssysteme immer sofort mit den neuesten Updates zu versorgen und auch Anwendungen so schnell wie möglich zu aktualisieren.

Im folgenden finden Sie Links zu aktuellen Informationen und Sicherheitshinweisen von Hardware- und Software-Anbietern zum Thema Meltdown und Spectre. Die Übersicht wird ständig aktualisiert, über aktuelle Hinweise zu neuen Stellungnahmen im Forum sind wir unseren Lesern dankbar.

Informationsseiten und Updates

Amazon

Processor Speculative Execution Research Disclosure

AMD

An Update on AMD Processor Security

Android

Android Security Bulletin—January 2018

AVM

Meltdown und Spectre – keine Angriffsmöglichkeit bei AVM-Produkten

Apple

About speculative execution vulnerabilities in ARM-based and Intel CPUs

ARM

Vulnerability of Speculative Processors to Cache Timing Side-Channel Mechanism

Asus

ASUS Motherboards Microcode Update for Speculative Execution

Chromium Project

Actions Required to Mitigate Speculative Side-Channel Attack Techniques

CentOS

CentOS Information for VU#584653

CERT Software Engineering Institute Carnegie Mellon University

Vulnerability Note VU#584653: CPU hardware vulnerable to side-channel attacks

Check Point

Check Point Response to Meltdown and Spectre (CVE-2017-5753, CVE-2017-5715, CVE-2017-5754)

Cisco

CPU Side-Channel Information Disclosure Vulnerabilities

Citrix

Citrix Security Updates for CVE-2017-5715, CVE-2017-5753, CVE-2017-5754

Debian

Debian Security Advisory: DSA-4078-1 linux -- security update

Dell

Meltdown and Spectre Vulnerabilities

Fedora

Protect your Fedora system against Meltdown

Fortinet

CPU hardware vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre attacks

FreeBSD

4. Januar: Due to the fundamental nature of the attacks, no estimate is yet available for the publication date of patches.

Google

Google’s Mitigations Against CPU Speculative Execution Attack Methods

Huawei

CPU Vulnerabilities 'Meltdown' and 'Spectre'

HPE

HPESBHF03805 rev.2 - Certain HPE products using Microprocessors from Intel, AMD, and ARM, with Speculative Execution, Elevation of Privilege and Information Disclosure

IBM

Potential CPU Security Issue (eventuell auch IBM Z)

Potential Impact on Processors in the POWER family

Intel

Intel Responds to Security Research Findings

Intel Issues Updates to Protect Systems from Security Exploits

INTEL-SA-00088: Speculative Execution and Indirect Branch Prediction Side Channel Analysis Method

Lancom

Spectre und Meltdown: LANCOM Geräte sind nicht betroffen

Lenovo

Lenovo Security Advisory: LEN-18282: Reading Privileged Memory with a Side Channel

Linux Foundation

x86/kpti: Kernel Page Table Isolation (was KAISER

McAfee

Meltdown and Spectre – McAfee Product Compatibility Update

Microsoft

January 3, 2018—KB4056892 (OS Build 16299.192)

Windows Server guidance to protect against speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities

Windows Client Guidance for IT Pros to protect against speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities

Microsoft Edge

Mitigating speculative execution side-channel attacks in Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer

Microsoft Azure

Securing Azure customers from CPU vulnerability

Mozilla

Mitigations landing for new class of timing attack

Netgear

Security Advisory for Speculative Code Execution (Spectre and Meltdown) on Some ReadyNAS and ReadyDATA Storage Systems, PSV-2018-0005

Nvidia

Nvidia's response to speculative side channels CVE-2017-5753, CVE-2017-5715, and CVE-2017-5754

Oracle

CVE-2017-5715 (Oracle Linux version 6, 7, Oracle VM version 3.4, qemu-kvm)

Proxmox

Meltdown and Spectre Linux Kernel fixes

Raspberry Pi

WHY RASPBERRY PI ISN’T VULNERABLE TO SPECTRE OR MELTDOWN

Redhat

Kernel Side-Channel Attacks - CVE-2017-5754 CVE-2017-5753 CVE-2017-5715

Supermicro

Security Vulnerabilities Regarding Side Channel Speculative Execution and Indirect Branch Prediction Information Disclosure

SUSE

SUSE Addresses Meltdown and Spectre Vulnerabilities

Synology

Synology-SA-18:01 Meltdown and Spectre Attacks

Thomas-Krenn

Sicherheitshinweise zu Meltdown und Spectre

Ubuntu

Ubuntu Updates for the Meltdown / Spectre Vulnerabilities

VMware

Meltdown and Spectre: VMware products

XEN

Advisory

