Electronic Arts hat Angst um das geistige Eigentum und übt Druck auf ein Fan-Projekt aus, das ältere Battlefield-Spiele noch online spielbar macht. Das Projekt will nun die Pforten schließen.

Nach dem Abschalten des Multiplayer-Dienstes Gamespy im Jahr 2014 sprang das Community-Projekt Revive Network in die Bresche, um ältere Spiele der Battlefield-Serie weiterhin online spielbar zu halten. Nach Druck vom Rechteinhaber Electronic Arts stellt das Revive Network Team nun den Betrieb nach mehr als dreieinhalb Jahren ein.

EA-Rechtsabteilung kontaktiert Fan-Team

Das Revive-Team erhielt Post von der EA-Rechtsabteilung und wurde aufgefordert, EAs geistiges Eigentum nicht weiter zu verbreiten. Konkret heißt es in der E-Mail: "Bitte hören Sie auf, Kopien unserer Game Clients zu verbreiten und auf Ihrer Seite Markenzeichen, Logos und Grafiken zu verbreiten."

Als Konsequenz hat das Revive Network bereits alle Downloads von seiner Seite entfernt. Nach dessen Angaben gab es knapp 940.000 Revive-Accounts – also Spieler, die von dem angebotenen Dienst Gebrauch gemacht haben.

Die gesamte EA-Aufforderung laut Revive Network im Wortlaut:

Dear [...], I write on behalf of Electronic Arts Inc. and its development studio DICE or, in other words, those guys that make Battlefield.

We've noticed that Revive Network has several projects and websites devoted to being a Medic by reviving older Battlefield games, including Battlefield Heroes, Battlefield 2, and Battlefield 2142. It's great to see your enthusiasm for these titles. Not to brag, but we too get the nostalgia chills when booting up these classic entries in the Battlefield franchise.

We need a favor though: we must ask that you stop throwing down Ammo Crates. In other, more legal-styled terms, please stop distributing copies of our game clients and using our trademarks, logos, and artwork on your sites. Thing is, your websites may easily mislead visitors to believe that you are associated or affiliated with EA, we're the only ones that get to wear the Official EA dog tag. Since you're Battlefield community members, we know that you are smart and helpful, and will respect that we must protect our intellectual property rights in the franchise.

Please drop us a line to let us know you're on board with this. Should you have any questions regarding all this, please do not hesitate to contact me via e-mail at [...]@ea.com.

Thanks,

[...]

IP Counsel

Electronic Arts Inc. (mfi)

