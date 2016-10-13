Playstation VR: Alle verfügbaren Titel live angespielt
Seit heute ist die Playstation VR offiziell im Handel -- mit erstaunlich viel Software-Auswahl. In einer Marathon-Session spielt c't-Redakteur Jan-Keno Janssen heute ab 17 Uhr alle verfügbaren Titel an.
Sonys Virtual-Reality-System Playstation VR ist seit heute im Handel – und es sind bereits mehr als 30 kompatible Software-Titel verfügbar; die meisten davon speziell für VR entwickelt. In einem Live-Stream ab 17 Uhr will c't-Redakteur und VR-Experte Jan-Keno Janssen alle verfügbaren Titel anspielen – und hofft, dass ihn nicht die Simulator-Krankheit heimsucht.
Der Vorteil des Live-Formats: Die Zuschauer können Wünsche und Feedback ("langweilig", "bitte mehr davon") direkt im YouTube-Livechat äußern.
Eingeplant sind folgende PSVR-Titel:
- Playroom VR
- Playstation Worlds
- Rigs Mechanized Combat League
- Driveclub VR
- Rez Infinite
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Battlezone
- Eve: Valkyrie
- Tumble VR
- Batman Arkham VR
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Thumper
- Superhypercube
- Super Stardust Ultra VR
- Bound
- Hustle Kings VR
- Job Simulator
- The Assembly
- 100 ft Robot Golf
- Hatsune Miko: Project Diva X
- Loading Human
- Headmaster
- Wayward Sky
- Waddle Home
- Here They Lie
- Gunjack
- Kitchen Demo (aus Resident Evil 7)
- World War Toons
- Invasion!
- Vrideo VR
- Littlstar VR Cinema
- Within
- Allumette