Online-Abzocker verschicken Mails, in denen sie behaupten, das Handy des Empfängers gehackt zu haben. Sie untermauern dies mit einem Auszug der Handynummer.

Online-Gauner verschicken derzeit Erpresser-Mails, die zumindest Teile der Handynummer des Empfängers enthalten. In der Mail gibt der Absender vor, den Empfänger mit einer Spionagesoftware infiziert und damit bei der Nutzung einer Pornoseite gefilmt zu haben. Der Absender droht, das Video an die Kontakte des Empfängers zu schicken, sollte das Opfer in spe nicht eine bestimmte Summe per Bitcoin an den Täter zahlen. In dem heise Security vorliegenden Exemplar der Mail fordert der Täter 1000 US-Dollar.

Die Masche ist seit einem Monat bekannt und offenbar der Versuch, aus geklauten Daten Geld zu machen. Bisher nutzten die Täter allerdings nicht die Handynummer, sondern ein Passwort des Empfängers als Schockelement. Wer eine solche Mail bekommt, kann sie einfach löschen und sollte auf keinen Fall bezahlen: Es handelt sich um leere Drohungen. Bisher ist kein einziger Fall bekannt, in dem die Täter tatsächlich ein Video aufgezeichnet hatten.

Ausreichend herumgesprochen hat sich das jedoch offenbar noch nicht: Bei der in der heise Security vorliegenden Erpresser-Mail sind bereits über 4000 Euro eingegangen und es wird immer mehr. Auch die vorherige Variante der Mail (mit Passwort) haben viele Empfäger für bare Münze genommen: Innerhalb weniger Tage gingen zehntausende Euro bei den Bitcoin-Adressen der Täter ein.

Der vollständige Text der neue Mail lautet:

Betreff: (Part num your Hacked phone. +XX XXXXXXX1234)

It seems that, +XX XXXXXXX1234, is your phone. You may not know me and you are probably wondering why you are getting this e mail, right?



actually, I setup a malware on the adult vids (porno) web-site and guess what, you visited this site to have fun (you know what I mean). While you were watching videos, your internet browser started out functioning as a RDP (Remote Desktop) having a keylogger which gave me accessibility to your screen and web cam. after that, my software program obtained all of your contacts from your Messenger, FB, as well as email.



What did I do?



I backuped phone. All photo, video and contacts.

I created a double-screen video. 1st part shows the video you were watching (you've got a good taste haha . . .), and 2nd part shows the recording of your web cam.



exactly what should you do?



Well, in my opinion, $1000 is a fair price for our little secret. You'll make the payment by Bitcoin (if you do not know this, search "how to buy bitcoin" in Google).



BTC Address:



1GYNGZLEUGkkQjHo19dHDnGE87WsAi****



(It is cAsE sensitive, so copy and paste it)



Important:

You have 48 hour in order to make the payment. (I've a unique pixel in this e mail, and at this moment I know that you have read through this email message). If I do not get the BitCoins, I will certainly send out your video recording to all of your contacts including relatives, coworkers, and so on. Having said that, if I receive the payment, I'll destroy the video immidiately. If you need evidence, reply with "Yes!" and I will certainly send out your video recording to your 6 contacts. It is a non-negotiable offer, that being said don't waste my personal time and yours by responding to this message. (rei)

